Tarrant County prostitution sting nets 30; will it curb demand in sex trafficking?

Thirty male suspects have been arrested and charged with prostitution as part of a joint operation between the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and Arlington Police Department.

The sting, which focuses on people soliciting sex, is part of the National Johns Suppression Initiative, according to Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office spokesman David McClelland.

“The initiative attempts to curtail the demand aspect of human sex trafficking,” Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn said. “We are, and will continue to pursue predators like this in Tarrant County. We will use all resources available to ensure they are brought to justice.”





The 30 subjects who were arrested were charged with prostitution or other criminal offenses, according to the sheriff’s office.

Acesa Wallace, Bowens, 37, Charge: Prostitution





Xavier Sadeke Guinn, 31, Charge: Prostitution

Ryan Osborn Bennett, 32, Charge: Prostitution

Jonathan E. Congious, 39, Charge: Prostitution & Felony warrant Is a registered sex offender

Felix Makori Ombati, 35, Charge: Prostitution

Terry Kennington Keen, 41, Charge: Possession of controlled substance- methamphetamine

Travis Santell Curry, 39, Charge: Prostitution

Adeleke Oylade, 53, Charge: Prostitution

Igmer Ivan Mejia, 17, Charge: Prostitution

Joseph Everette Dawson, 33, Charge: Prostitution

Joshua Allen Sowell, 36, Charge: Prostitution

Andre Jeremy Johnson, 37, Charge: Prostitution

Hector Hugo Hernandez, 41, Charge: Prostitution

Randy Joe Nedrow, 59, Charge: Prostitution

Raul Cortez, 45, Charge: Prostitution and Possession of a controlled substance- methamphetamine

Clayton Jerome Sustala, 47, Charge: Prostitution

Antonio Villegas, 42, Charge: Prostitution

Kendrick Dreshawn Johnson, 24, Charge: Prostitution

Ricardo Eloy Vazquez, 22, Charge: Prostitution

Dontevius Jerome Reid, 39, Charge: Prostitution

Prasanna Shantilal Dhamgaye, 25, Charge: Prostitution

Edgardo Oyuela Casco, 49, Charge: Prostitution

Alandrix Leroy Harris, 33, Charge: Prostitution

Devon D. Fifer, 23, Charge: Prostitution

Christopher James Washington, 30, Charge: Prostitution

Javier Joel Lozano, 41, Charge: Prostitution

Jesus Manuel Saldivar, 37, Charge: Prostitution & Felony Drug Warrant

Damon Eugene Smith, 44, Charge: Prostitution

