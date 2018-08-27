Tarrant County prostitution sting nets 30; will it curb demand in sex trafficking?

Thirty male suspects have been arrested and charged with prostitution as part of a joint operation between the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and Arlington Police Department.
The sting, which focuses on people soliciting sex, is part of the National Johns Suppression Initiative, according to Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office spokesman David McClelland.
“The initiative attempts to curtail the demand aspect of human sex trafficking,” Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn said. “We are, and will continue to pursue predators like this in Tarrant County. We will use all resources available to ensure they are brought to justice.”
The 30 subjects who were arrested were charged with prostitution or other criminal offenses, according to the sheriff’s office.
- Acesa Wallace, Bowens, 37, Charge: Prostitution
Xavier Sadeke Guinn, 31, Charge: Prostitution
Ryan Osborn Bennett, 32, Charge: Prostitution
Jonathan E. Congious, 39, Charge: Prostitution & Felony warrant Is a registered sex offender
Felix Makori Ombati, 35, Charge: Prostitution
Terry Kennington Keen, 41, Charge: Possession of controlled substance- methamphetamine
Travis Santell Curry, 39, Charge: Prostitution
Adeleke Oylade, 53, Charge: Prostitution
Igmer Ivan Mejia, 17, Charge: Prostitution
Joseph Everette Dawson, 33, Charge: Prostitution
Joshua Allen Sowell, 36, Charge: Prostitution
Andre Jeremy Johnson, 37, Charge: Prostitution
Hector Hugo Hernandez, 41, Charge: Prostitution
Randy Joe Nedrow, 59, Charge: Prostitution
Raul Cortez, 45, Charge: Prostitution and Possession of a controlled substance- methamphetamine
Clayton Jerome Sustala, 47, Charge: Prostitution
Antonio Villegas, 42, Charge: Prostitution
Kendrick Dreshawn Johnson, 24, Charge: Prostitution
Ricardo Eloy Vazquez, 22, Charge: Prostitution
Dontevius Jerome Reid, 39, Charge: Prostitution
Prasanna Shantilal Dhamgaye, 25, Charge: Prostitution
Edgardo Oyuela Casco, 49, Charge: Prostitution
Alandrix Leroy Harris, 33, Charge: Prostitution
Devon D. Fifer, 23, Charge: Prostitution
Christopher James Washington, 30, Charge: Prostitution
Javier Joel Lozano, 41, Charge: Prostitution
Jesus Manuel Saldivar, 37, Charge: Prostitution & Felony Drug Warrant
Damon Eugene Smith, 44, Charge: Prostitution
