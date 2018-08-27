Teen identified as suspect in sexual assault of 77-year-old woman in her home

A teen has been identified as the suspect who police say called himself a police officer and then forced his way into a home where he sexually assaulted a 77-year-old woman.

Jesus Arredondo Gloria, 19, of Fort Worth, was identified as the suspect in the Sunday morning home invasion/sexual assault case, according to Tarrant County jail records.

Gloria was arrested Sunday morning just after he crashed the woman’s vehicle, which he’s accused of stealing after the attack.

The teen faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated robbery, injury to an elderly person and impersonating a public servant, according to jail records.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The robbery call came in shortly after 6:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in southeast Fort Worth. Initially, police reported the victim was 78 years old, but she is 77.

The woman told police a man who called himself a police officer forced his way into her home. The suspect, who was armed with a knife, took cash from her purse and sexually assaulted her.

After the attack, he fled, but he stole the woman’s vehicle. He crashed and abandoned it in the 2200 block of Mitchell Boulevard.

The suspect then walked to the US 287 and Rosedale Avenue area where he started throwing rocks at vehicles.

One of the vehicles he hit was a Fort Worth patrol car, police said. The officer in that vehicle got out of his car and arrested the suspect.

The suspect was later identified as the teen accused of attacking the 77-year-old woman, police said.

Gloria was in the Tarrant County Jail on Monday without bail.



