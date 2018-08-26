1 dead, 1 critical, 6 others injured in single vehicle crash on Fort Worth highway

One person was killed and seven others were injured Sunday afternoon on Southwest Loop 820 when a driver lost control of a sports utility vehicle and crashed, according to police reports and MedStar reports.

One of the seven injured was in critical condition.

The name of the victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.

Police were alerted to the major accident just before 1:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Southwest Loop 820.

Officers reported a single vehicle accident with multiple injuries.

Police did not release any other details on the fatal wreck.