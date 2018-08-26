One person was killed Sunday afternoon in a traffic crash on Southwest Loop 820 in Fort Worth, police said.
One person was killed Sunday afternoon in a traffic crash on Southwest Loop 820 in Fort Worth, police said. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives
One person was killed Sunday afternoon in a traffic crash on Southwest Loop 820 in Fort Worth, police said. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives

Fort Worth

1 dead, 1 critical, 6 others injured in single vehicle crash on Fort Worth highway

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

August 26, 2018 02:44 PM

FORT WORTH

One person was killed and seven others were injured Sunday afternoon on Southwest Loop 820 when a driver lost control of a sports utility vehicle and crashed, according to police reports and MedStar reports.

One of the seven injured was in critical condition.

The name of the victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.

Police were alerted to the major accident just before 1:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Southwest Loop 820.

Officers reported a single vehicle accident with multiple injuries.

Police did not release any other details on the fatal wreck.

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Police shut down a portion of Camp Bowie Boulevard West on Tuesday as they investigated an accident in which a road crew worker was hit by a driver. Police initially suspected the driver was drunk, but then said the driver had a medical issue.

By

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr.

  Comments  