Armed suspect posing as police officer sexually assaults 78-year-old woman, police say

A man who identified himself as a police officer forced his way into a home Sunday morning and sexually assaulted a 78-year-old woman, police said.

After the attack, the unknown man stole the woman’s 2002 Ford Explorer, but crashed it.

The man was taken into custody after he fled the wrecked vehicle and started throwing rocks at vehicles from the Rosedale Avenue and Martin Luther King Freeway, police said.

The name of the suspect had not been released.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Patrol officers responded to a robbery call shortly after 6:30 a.m. at a home in southeast Fort Worth.

The woman reported that the man called himself a police officer and forced his way into her home. He was armed with a knife and demanded money.

At some point, the man sexually assaulted the woman in her home, police said.

The suspect fled her home, took her vehicle, but crashed it in the 2200 block of Mitchell Boulevard where he abandoned the vehicle.

He walked over to the freeway and Rosedale Avenue area where he started throwing rocks at vehicles.





One of the vehicles hit was a Fort Worth patrol car, police said. The officer in that vehicle got out and took the man into custody.

Minutes later, he was identified as the suspect who attacked the woman.

The woman was taken to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Robbery detectives also alerted other nearby law enforcement agencies Sunday about the suspect to see if he had been involved in any other crimes, but he had not been charged with any other crimes.



