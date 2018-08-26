TRE train operations scheduled to resume after deadly weekend crash leaves 2 dead

TRE operations are scheduled to resume Monday morning between Fort Worth and Dallas following a deadly weekend crash involving a passenger train and a dump truck.

Two people in the dump truck were killed in the fiery collision at 12500 Calloway Cemetery Road in far east Fort Worth. Officials with the Tarrant Count medical examiner’s office identified the victims as Arnell Tolliver, 49, of Dallas and Charlene Alexander, 50, of Denton. A ruling on their deaths is pending.

The truck exploded on contact with the train after the vehicle drove through the crossing as the westbound train was passing through, officials said.

Eleven train passengers were taken to area hospitals, two were in critical condition, three in serious and six in good condition. Their conditions were not available on Sunday. About 30 passengers were treated and released at the scene.

Brandon Haynes, a TRE passenger, told WFAA-TV he and his family were sitting on the train when they heard “a loud boom.”

“Glass shattered, both sides of the the train started shaking,” Haynes said. “Out of the corner of my eye I saw a fireball, but it went away.”

Before buses arrived to pick them up, passengers were allowed to wait at Cabaret East where the staff provided water and air-conditioning, officials said.

The locomotive and passenger cars were towed late Saturday, DART spokesman Morgan Lyons said in a Sunday email.

Two people were killed Saturday afternoon when a TRE passenger train collided with a dump truck in east Fort Worth. Courtesy: WFAA-TV

“Track inspection was completed last night,” Lyons said Sunday.

TRE trains do not run on Sundays.

Authorities with the Federal Railroad Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were alerted to the crash, Lyons said.

“They will determine their involvement,” Lyons said.

Fort Worth police are investigating the crash, and they listed the owners of the dump truck as Euvali Salas.

Fort Worth police did not release any additional information on Sunday.