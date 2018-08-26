6 shots ended argument between her husband, boyfriend in parking lot, warrant says

Roderick Brunswick and his wife were in the parking lot of JW Food Store on the night of Aug. 4.

Minutes later, her boyfriend, Jamerson Tucker, drove up.

At some point, Tucker and Brunswick started arguing when gunshots ended it, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Star-Telegram.

Brunswick, 25, died that night at a local hospital while Tucker was arrested on Aug. 5.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Tucker, 27, who was out on $100,000 bond has been charged with murder, according to Tarrant County court records.

The warrant gave this brief account of the shooting:

Brunswick who recently was released from prison met with his 25-year-old wife at a park near the store, 5001 E. Berry St. on the night of Aug. 4.

The two drove away from the park and stopped at the store.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 4, Tucker who was the woman’s boyfriend also arrived the store. The woman told police she saw Brunswick and Tucker arguing and she went to step in between them because she feared they were going to fight.

But she heard multiple gunshots. Tucker drove away and Brunswick fell to the ground.

Seconds later, a patrol officer was at the traffic light near the store and several residents waved him down and reported the shooting.





Detectives later discovered the store surveillance camera captured the shooting, showing a man later identified as Tucker firing several times at Brunswick, according to the warrant.

After he was arrested, Tucker told police he arrived at the store, Brunswick came around to his vehicle, yelling at him and acting as he if wanted to fight. Tucker who sat in his truck said Brunswick punched him.

Tucker grabbed his revolver from the driver’s side door pocket and fired six rounds at Brunswick, according to the warrant.

But the surveillance video showed Brunswick shoved his wife away from her boyfriend’s truck, but there was not a punch, the warrant states.