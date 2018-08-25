He was in the back seat and was shot in the knee. Police believe it was road rage

Police said they believe a man who was treated for a gunshot wound to his knee may be a victim of a road rage incident that occurred shortly before the start of rush hour traffic on Friday.

The 34-year-old man was riding in the back seat of a vehicle traveling in the 5200 block of McCart Avenue when he was shot about 4:30 p.m., according to police.

The driver was trying to get back to Interstate 20 and may have cut off another vehicle while attempting to get back on the freeway, police said.

The vehicle occupants told police they could not identify a suspect or describe a suspect vehicle, so police have no suspect information at this time, according to the preliminary investigation.

The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in a private vehicle and was listed in good condition late Friday, police said.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3