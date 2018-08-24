One dead in motorcycle crash on Interstate 20 in Fort Worth. Police investigating

Police were trying to determine what caused a fatal motorcycle wreck Friday night on Interstate 20 and U.S. 287.

Officers were called about 8:20 p.m. to the 5700 block of Interstate 20, near the U.S. 287 interchange, according to police.

Initial reports stated that one person was injured in the roadway, but it was later determined that the victim was dead, police said.

Officers with the Traffic Investigative Unit were called to the scene, police said.

Motorists should avoid the area while police continue their investigation.

SHARE COPY LINK Early in their investigation, police think he might have hit the back of an 18-wheeler while traveling west on the highway.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3



