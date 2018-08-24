One person died in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle on Friday on Interstate 20 near the U.S. 287 interchange, according to police
One person died in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle on Friday on Interstate 20 near the U.S. 287 interchange, according to police Handout Texas Department of Transportation surveillance camera
One person died in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle on Friday on Interstate 20 near the U.S. 287 interchange, according to police Handout Texas Department of Transportation surveillance camera

Fort Worth

One dead in motorcycle crash on Interstate 20 in Fort Worth. Police investigating

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

August 24, 2018 09:30 PM

FORT WORTH

Police were trying to determine what caused a fatal motorcycle wreck Friday night on Interstate 20 and U.S. 287.

Officers were called about 8:20 p.m. to the 5700 block of Interstate 20, near the U.S. 287 interchange, according to police.

Initial reports stated that one person was injured in the roadway, but it was later determined that the victim was dead, police said.

Officers with the Traffic Investigative Unit were called to the scene, police said.

Motorists should avoid the area while police continue their investigation.



Early in their investigation, police think he might have hit the back of an 18-wheeler while traveling west on the highway.

By



Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

  Comments  