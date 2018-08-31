Are you a good fellow? Charities seek volunteers for holiday gift card program

It’s not too early to start helping make Christmas season happier for some of Tarrant County’s most vulnerable families.

December is still months away, but the annual call for Goodfellow Fund volunteers is underway. At least 100 volunteers are needed for the 2018 Goodfellow Fund campaign.

This year marks 106 years that the Star-Telegram Charities helps Tarrant County children by providing underprivileged families with gift certificates for clothes and shoes.

“You are literally giving back,” said John Elwell, volunteer groups and in-kind manager for Catholic Charities of Fort Worth. “We are providing a holiday season for families that without the program may not have one.”

Qualifying families get $50 JCPenney gift cards for each child.

People interested in volunteering can find out more at one of several upcoming orientations that are set in September in Fort Worth and Arlington.

Richard Greene, executive director of the Goodfellow Fund, said the campaign served over 6,300 Tarrant County needy families last holiday season, including 14,000 school age children by providing a $50 gift certificate to each for shoes and clothing.

The Goodfellow Fund conducts a face-to-face criteria qualifying interview with each applicant, Greene said. He said volunteers schedule up to 300 interviews a day.

“Many applicants are Hispanic and we’d certainly appreciate any bilingual volunteers that would want to help,”



Greene said.

Volunteer work shifts are four hours long for one day a week, Greene said. But organizers are hoping to find volunteers who can help for multiple weeks, Greene added.

Elwell said the program has changed since its inception when families received coal to stay warm during the holidays. Over the years, families have also received fruit and candy, he said.

“The program has gone through a lot of changes,” Elwell said.

Upcoming volunteer orientations

▪ Fort Worth Catholic Charities main campus

249 W. Thornhill Dr.

Thursday, Sept. 13 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 18, noon

Monday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m.

▪ Arlington St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church

5819 W. Pleasant Ridge, Rd.

Tuesday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 10 a.m.

For more information, email at goodfellows@ccdofw.org or call at 817-264-1643.