Watch this video as Fort Worth officers save a woman about to jump off a bridge

Two police officers rescued a woman about to jump off a highway bridge over the weekend and captured the dramatic episode on their dash and body cameras.
Police posted video of the rescue Thursday on Facebook. The tense and frightening event happened on Sunday. It’s unclear where it unfolded. Police scheduled a news conference about the rescue Thursday afternoon.
The names of the officers have not been released.
The video shows a woman getting out of a parked car which had its flashing emergency lights on.
Quickly, the woman steps on top of a highway barrier on the bridge.
Two officers arrive on the scene.
“Don’t do it,” says an officer who identifies himself as Justin. “Come here. Come on. Come on. What’s your name?”
“It doesn’t matter,” the woman says.
“It does matter, “ the officer says.
At this point, the officer identified as Justin tells the other officer to get on the other side of the victim.
The officer continues to ask for her name as he and the other officer inch closer to her.
“Please take care of my dogs,” the woman tells the officers. “Everybody wants me dead.”
The officers plead for her to get down from atop the barrier.
“Please get down,” one officer says.
Within seconds, the officers grab her by the arm and pull her safely off the ledge.
“We’re going to get you some help,” the officer identified as Justin tells the woman.
In the patrol car, the officers continue to comfort her.
“We’re going to help you,” one of the officers says.
Comments