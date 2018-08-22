Police investigating shooting in southeast Fort Worth

Police were investigating a report of a shooting in southeast Fort Worth on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called out about 8:30 p.m. to an address in the 3800 block of Crenshaw Avenue, according to the police call log.

After an argument, the victim was shot in the driveway of the location while the suspect fled in a white truck, a police report stated. The victim was transported by Medstar to an area hospital. His condition is unknown, the report said.

The department’s gang unit also was called to the scene, according to the report.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.