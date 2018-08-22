Child injured after car collides with school bus on Fort Worth street

One child was injured Wednesday morning when a car collided with a school bus on a city street, authorities said.
Nine people suffered minor injuries in the crash, but a child in the car was taken to a local hospital, according to a MedStar spokesman.
The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Northwest 26th St.
A Nissan Sentra and a school bus collided in the neighborhood, according to preliminary police reports.
One child in the car was taken to the hospital, authorities said.
Police had not released any other details.
