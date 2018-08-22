A car collided with a school bus Wednesday morning on a Fort Worth street, authorities said.
A car collided with a school bus Wednesday morning on a Fort Worth street, authorities said. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives
A car collided with a school bus Wednesday morning on a Fort Worth street, authorities said. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives

Fort Worth

Child injured after car collides with school bus on Fort Worth street

By Domingo Ramiez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

August 22, 2018 08:20 AM

FORT WORTH

One child was injured Wednesday morning when a car collided with a school bus on a city street, authorities said.

Nine people suffered minor injuries in the crash, but a child in the car was taken to a local hospital, according to a MedStar spokesman.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Northwest 26th St.

A Nissan Sentra and a school bus collided in the neighborhood, according to preliminary police reports.

One child in the car was taken to the hospital, authorities said.

Police had not released any other details.

Read More

Read More

Read More

A school bus with 36 children inside was involved in a crash with another vehicle, Thursday, June 28, in downtown Fort Worth, Texas. No injuries were reported, Fort Worth police said.

By

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr.

  Comments  