Child injured after car collides with school bus on Fort Worth street

One child was injured Wednesday morning when a car collided with a school bus on a city street, authorities said.

Nine people suffered minor injuries in the crash, but a child in the car was taken to a local hospital, according to a MedStar spokesman.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Northwest 26th St.





A Nissan Sentra and a school bus collided in the neighborhood, according to preliminary police reports.

Police had not released any other details.