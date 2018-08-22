Shooting near Texas Wesleyan campus, high school has gang detectives investigating

A man was seriously injured early Wednesday morning in a shooting between two vehicles traveling near the Texas Wesleyan University campus, police said.
The incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 1100 block of Nashville Avenue, just blocks from the college as well as Fort Worth Polytechnic High School and William James Middle School.
Police Capt. Todd Wadlington said it wasn’t immediately known what started the altercation between the occupants of the vehicles. He said that shots were fired and bullets from one vehicle hit the other and that a man inside the car that was struck was injured by either bullets or glass fragments.
The unidentified victim was transported in serious but stable condition to an area hospital, Wadlington said.
Two occupants of the struck vehicle summoned help from police as the other vehicle fled the scene, Wadlington said.
Patrol officers and the gang unit were still investigating, with no suspects in custody, shortly before 6 a.m., Wadlington said.
Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the suspects, victims or the motive behind the shooting.
