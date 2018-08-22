Gunman threatens, robs woman in grocery store parking lot near TCU area

A woman was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday in a grocery store parking lot near the TCU campus, Fort Worth police said.
By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

August 22, 2018 08:34 AM

A woman who was in a grocery store parking lot near the TCU campus was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday, police said.

No injuries were reported in the holdup which occurred in the Kroger parking lot, 3120 S. University Drive, just a block south of the TCU campus.

Patrol officers responded to the robbery call shortly before 5 a.m.

A woman told police she was in her car when a man dressed in a black hooded jacket and a dark shirt walked up and pulled open her door.

The robber demanded her money and purse.

At some point, the suspect who cursed during the holdup threatened to shoot the victim, police said.

