What’s next for this downtown building near the convention center and Omni Hotel?

Tarrant County College is selling a building near the Omni Hotel and an adjacent parking lot because of high interest in development in the area.
The commercial real estate firm JLL announced Tuesday that it is representing the college in the sale and marketing of the May Owens Center, a two-story 42,400-square foot office building at 1500 Houston St. and 0.56 of an acre at 1400 Throckmorton St.
The May Owens Center houses various departments, including college administration.
The college will decide where to relocate the departments after the building is sold, said Rita Parson, a TCC spokeswoman.
“Activity and investor interest in downtown Fort Worth commercial real estate is the highest it’s been in years,” said Todd Burnette, JLL’s Fort Worth market lead.
He expects interest from hospitality and apartment developers.
The college is also selling undeveloped land in North Richland Hills and Hurst, on the edge of the Northeast campus.
