‘Move and you die.’ A man and his pregnant wife held at gunpoint

Fort Worth police are searching for suspects in a string of armed robberies, including one in which a man shared his family’s frightening account of the robbery on social media.

Police records show that a home invasion and armed robbery were reported at 11:34 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Kenchester Way in Crowley, just south of Fort Worth.

One of the victims, Chad Killen, recounted the terrifying incident via a Facebook post that has been shared more than 1,000 times.

After returning home to his apartment about 10 p.m., he was approached by a guy with a gun, he wrote on Facebook.

“At first I thought it was my neighbor,” he wrote in the post. “And soon found out it was not.”

He said the gunman told him to get on the ground “or he would blow my head off. As I got in stance to tackle him 2 more made the corner with guns as well. They put me on the ground in my threshold and trained their guns on me,” he wrote.

The three robbers went inside his home and grabbed his pregnant wife, Melissa, according to Killen.

“As they went in my home I knew I was defenseless. They went into our room and grabbed my pregnant wife and put us down in our kitchen. One of them kept their gun on us as the other two stole phones, money, laptop, all of our car keys and so much more, “ he wrote in the Facebook post.

The suspects promised not to kill his sleeping children as long as he and his wife cooperated, he wrote in the post.

“As they finished they put me and MY PREGNANT WIFE Execution style in our bathroom and said you move you die,” he wrote. “At this point I didn’t care and told my wife I love you ... they said we didn’t hurt the kids sleeping in the room and you will all live if you give us a five min head start out of here.”

The suspects then fled, according to Killen.

Police confirmed that they were investigating and said the armed robbery involving Killen and his family was not the only one that occurred near the apartment complex, according to Fort Worth police spokesman Bradley Perez.

“A person walking in the parking lot of the property was also robbed of her cellphone by what may be the same suspects,” Perez said in an email statement.

Perez said an investigation is ongoing.

