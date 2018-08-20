A new list released by Terminix, on AUgust 20, shows that North Texas, primarily the Dallas-Fort Worth area, is the most mosquito infested place in the United States.
Fort Worth

Where’s the home of the deadliest animal on the planet? Oh, not again!

By Prescotte Stokes III

August 20, 2018 06:06 PM

That itchy feeling we’ve almost all gotten, especially over the summer, has been confirmed — unfortunately.

In honor of World Mosquito Day on Monday, Terminix released its list of 25 cities inundated with the most mosquitoes.

Which area topped the list for the second consecutive year? Yeah, you guessed it, Dallas-Fort Worth.

Well, that sucks — pun intended.

But in all seriousness, while many of us just think of mosquitoes as annoying bugs that can cause itchy red bumps, they also are the global leader in transmitting serious diseases including West Nile Virus and malaria.

The World Health Organization has also labeled mosquitoes as the world’s deadliest animal, according to an April 2017 Business Insider story.

DFW residents shouldn’t feel too bad about their status because following our sprawling metropolis is New York City, Washington, D.C. and Houston. The data, examined by Terminix using information from services it provided between July 1, 2017, and July 1, 2018, showed that Texas and Florida lead the country with four cities each on the list.

We know you’re itching to see the full list, so take a look at the top 25 cities below:

1. Dallas-Fort Worth

2. New York City

3. Washington, D.C.

4. Houston

5. Los Angeles

6. Atlanta

7. Philadelphia

8. Memphis

9. Chicago

10. Baltimore

11. Miami

12. San Antonio

13. Orlando, Fla.

14. Nashville

15. Tampa, Fla.

16. San Francisco

17. Boston

18. Little Rock

19. Mobile, Ala.

20. Austin

21. Oklahoma City

22. Detroit

23. Jacksonville, Fla.

24. Indianapolis

25. Phoenix

Tarrant County Public Health explains where to find and how to get rid of mosquito breeding sites.

Prescotte Stokes III: 817-390-7028, @PrescotteStokes


