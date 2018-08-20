Mom of ‘affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch in court again

A judge will decide today if Tonya Couch — the mother of a teen who caused a drunken driving crash that killed four people and injured several others in 2013 — should be released from jail on a lower bond.

Couch, 51, is accused of violating the terms of her release from jail by using methamphetamine, according to court document. She was arrested in June.

The hearing, which began just before 2 p.m., was still going at 4 on Monday.

Testimony revealed that Couch failed a urine test on June 1 when she tested positive for meth. A hair follicle test on July 3 came back negative for the narcotic.

Witnesses said that a negative test following a positive test doesn’t mean the first result was wrong — the result depends on the timing. The defense also argued that the company used to test the urine sample was not accredited by the state at the time.

Couch made bond in May after being arrested in March when she tested positive for another substance. Conditions of her bond prohibited her from using or possessing any controlled substances, marijuana or alcohol.

Couch faces charges of money laundering and hindering the apprehension of a felon stemming from accusations that she helped her son, Ethan Couch, flee to Mexico in 2015.

She is accused of withdrawing $30,000 from a bank account and hiding with her son in Mexico after he missed a probation appointment in 2015.