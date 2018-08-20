Man accused of causing $500,000 damage to St. Stephen Presbyterian Church faces jurors

On Jan. 8, 2017, Thomas Britton told a support group the “black, tarry substance” on his face and hands was because he had been wildcatting on an oil rig.

That was the same day that someone set a fire and vandalized St. Stephen Presbyterian Church, causing more than $500,000 damage to the building.

Days later, Britton was identified as a suspect from surveillance video at the church and by people who knew him from the support group, police said.

Jury selection begins Monday afternoon in Britton’s trial, where he’s charged with criminal mischief over $300,000. Testimony is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning in Criminal District Court No. 3.

If convicted, Britton faces a maximum of life in prison and a $10,000 fine.





The century-old church at 2700 McPherson Ave. near TCU was vandalized and set on fire about 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2017. The fire was put out quickly but the church was badly damaged, forcing officials to cancel morning services.

Police said the call came in as a burglary and numerous police cars quickly arrived at St. Stephen’s, where officers noticed smoke coming from the building.





Detectives began receiving tips on a suspect after releasing a surveillance video, according to an arrest warrant.

Britton was arrested on Jan. 10, 2017, on a seat-belt violation, and he had a black substance in his hair.

He also had “numerous small cuts” on his hands and fingers “that are consistent with the breaking of glass,” the warrant said.





Detectives stopped the interview and released Britton when he asked to have a lawyer present.

Police released the security photos to the public on Jan. 11, 2017, and immediately began getting more calls.

Britton was arrested again in late January 2017.

He had listed his home at a homeless shelter on East Lancaster Avenue, and he had a brief criminal history in Tarrant County, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

St. Stephen’s has run a homeless ministry for years, according to its website, but church officials have told the Star-Telegram they did not know Britton.

