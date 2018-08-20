Her sons were pushing their car on the highway when it was hit: Mom, son killed

Vincent Jenkins and his brother were behind his mother’s stalled car early Sunday on Interstate 35W in Burleson pushing it off the road.

They were in a caravan from Houston to visit relatives in Crowley just after midnight when the car stalled. The driver of a 2018 Toyota Camry came up over a hill and didn’t see the sons, striking Vincent Jenkins and killing him. It also struck the stalled vehicle and killed Jenkins’ mother, 57-year-old Rhonda Jenkins of Houston, who had been sitting in the disabled car, authorities said.

“They (sons) were just trying to push it off the road,” police spokeswoman DeAnna Phillips said in a telephone interview Monday.

The wreck occurred in the northbound lanes of the 3200 block of Interstate 35W.

“They had just gotten a new house in Houston and they were just coming here to visit for a few days,” Susan Jenkins of Crowley said in a telephone interview Sunday. Rhonda Jenkins was Susan Jenkins’ sister-in-law.

The Houston family were in two vehicles, police said. Two of Rhonda Jenkins’ sons were in one vehicle while she, her husband and another son were in a second vehicle.

Around Burleson, the vehicle in which Rhonda Jenkins was riding had problems.

“That vehicle apparently stalled,” Phillips said. “They all stopped and two of her sons got behind her car and started pushing.”

Minutes later, the fatal collision occurred.

Police said in a report that heavy boxes inside Rhonda Jenkins’ vehicle went flying on impact and struck her. She died from blunt force trauma suffered in the crash, according to a ruling by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

The driver of the Camry was not injured, nor was that driver intoxicated, according to police reports.