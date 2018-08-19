Gunman opens fire, kills Mansfield man in Fort Worth neighborhood

A search continued Sunday for an unknown gunman who opened fire and killed a Mansfield man in a neighborhood, police said Sunday.

Police had no suspect information.

The victim was identified as Jesus Molina, 26, who died early Saturday at a local hospital, said officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office. He died from a gunshot wound to the chest and back, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Patrol officers responded to a shooting call shortly before 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Evans Avenue.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

When they arrived, police found a man later identified as Molina with gunshot wounds. No other injuries were reported.

Molina was taken to the local hospital where he died shortly after his arrival.

Police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.