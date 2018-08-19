Two people from Houston were killed early Sunday in a traffic crash on Interstate 35W in Burleson, authorities and a family member said.
Fort Worth

Houston mom, adult son on their way to visit family killed in Burleson traffic wreck

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

August 19, 2018 07:51 AM

BURLESON

Two people from Houston were killed early Sunday in a traffic accident in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35W, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported in the fatal wreck which occurred about 12:09 a.m. in the 3200 bock of I-35W.

“They had just gotten a new house in Houston and they were just coming here to visit for a few days,” Susan Jenkins of Crowley said in a Sunday telephone interview.

One victim was identified as Vincent Jenkins, 31, of Houston, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according a family member and the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website on Sunday.

The other victim was Rhonda Jenkins, 57, also of Houston, according to family members and the website. She also died at the scene.

Autopsies are scheduled to determine their cause of deaths.

Family members said the fatal crash involved two vehicles.

Police have not released any details on the crash.

Authorities closed down the northbound lanes on the highway for more than five hours early Sunday as police investigated the crash.

Funeral services are pending for the victims.

The man who struck the couple's car in east Fort Worth was fleeing from a prior hit-and-run wreck.

By

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr.

