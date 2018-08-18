Clear the Shelters Day proves insufficient — animals still awaiting Fort Worth homes

People in Fort Worth will get another chance to show a homeless pet some love.

Despite adopting out 189 pets at rock bottom prices— adoption fees were waived — on Clear the Shelters Day on Saturday in Fort Worth, more pets still need more people to step up.

So Fort Worth city officials are giving the humans who live here another chance, and have extended the event until 6 p.m. Monday at all city of Fort Worth adoption centers. That includes the Chuck Silcox Animal Care and Adoption Center and the Pet Smart Hulen Street and Alliance locations.

It also includes a waiver of adoption fees during regular business hours on Sunday.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Clear the Shelters volunteer Kristina Meche, 36, Arlington, holds onto a dog with no name and no home on Clear the Shelters Day at the Chuck Silcox Animal Care and Adoption Center on Saturday Mitch Mitchell mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

The adoption centers were housing 600 animals prior to Saturday. Two years ago nearly 300 animals were adopted during the Clear the Shelters Day event.





“So due to the lower than expected adoption rate we are expanding the event,” said Tony Hiller, Fort Worth Code Compliance Supervisor.