Clear the Shelter Day in Fort Worth will actually run on Monday. The shelter had 600 animals in residence, and at 6 p.m. on Saturday had adopted 189. The four dogs pictured in this video need a home and may still be there.
Fort Worth

Clear the Shelters Day proves insufficient — animals still awaiting Fort Worth homes

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

August 18, 2018 08:11 PM

FORT WORTH

People in Fort Worth will get another chance to show a homeless pet some love.

Despite adopting out 189 pets at rock bottom prices— adoption fees were waived — on Clear the Shelters Day on Saturday in Fort Worth, more pets still need more people to step up.

So Fort Worth city officials are giving the humans who live here another chance, and have extended the event until 6 p.m. Monday at all city of Fort Worth adoption centers. That includes the Chuck Silcox Animal Care and Adoption Center and the Pet Smart Hulen Street and Alliance locations.

It also includes a waiver of adoption fees during regular business hours on Sunday.

20180818_134547.jpg
Clear the Shelters volunteer Kristina Meche, 36, Arlington, holds onto a dog with no name and no home on Clear the Shelters Day at the Chuck Silcox Animal Care and Adoption Center on Saturday
Mitch Mitchell mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

The adoption centers were housing 600 animals prior to Saturday. Two years ago nearly 300 animals were adopted during the Clear the Shelters Day event.

“So due to the lower than expected adoption rate we are expanding the event,” said Tony Hiller, Fort Worth Code Compliance Supervisor.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

