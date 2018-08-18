Clear the Shelter Day extended until Monday

Clear the Shelter Day in Fort Worth will actually run on Monday. The shelter had 600 animals in residence, and at 6 p.m. on Saturday had adopted 189. The four dogs pictured in this video need a home and may still be there.
Fort Worth police officer Xavier Serrano talks to reporters on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, during his first week back on the job after he was shot five times while responding to a call regarding a suicide attempt on Sept. 16, 2016.
The so-called "bird burglar" broke into several vehicles in the Park Glen/Park Vista neighborhood in north Fort Worth. Police say he was fully aware he was being recorded when he took time to "flip off" a security camera.
Sgt. Chris Britt says the suspects in the Family Dollar robbery in Fort Worth on Saturday wore wigs and makeup and pretended to be shoppers before brandishing guns and forcing employees onto the floor.
Fort Worth police are still looking for one of two thieves who dressed in women's wigs and robbed a Family Dollar store in east Fort Worth on Saturday, July 28, 2018. One of the suspects is in custody.