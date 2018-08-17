Officers from the Traffic Unit were investigating a fatal wreck in northwest Fort Worth Thursday
Motorcycle rider killed in Fort Worth suffered severe head injuries in wreck

By Mitch Mitchell

August 17, 2018 05:27 PM

A man who was riding a motorcycle more than 100 mph and died after a wreck on Thursday suffered from massive head trauma, according to medical officials.

Calvin Russell Brookshire, 23, was not wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the collision, according to police.

Brookshire was pronounced dead in the 5200 block of Jacksboro Highway about 3:40 p.m. from blunt force trauma, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

The motorcycle Brookshire was riding was reported to have been traveling at more than 100 mph when it struck a black Lincoln that was making a turn, police said.

The occupant of the passenger vehicle was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth by ambulance but his condition is unknown.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3



