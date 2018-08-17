Pilot who died and three others injured in Wise County plane crash identified

Authorities have identified the 63-year-old Cessna pilot who died in a plane crash on Thursday.

Curtis Moore, a Rhome resident who was flying three passengers in his plane, crashed at the end of a grass-covered runway while taking off in a Cessna 172, according to authorities.

Injured in the crash were Brentley Smith, 35, and two boys, 9 and 14, all from Azle, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety news release.

The two boys were taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center and their condition is unknown. One child was taken by helicopter and the other by ground ambulance, the release said.

Smith was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth with serious injuries on Thursday, according to a DPS official. He was listed in good condition on Friday, according to a hospital official.

DPS troopers responded about 7:35 p.m. to the crash, which occurred near County Road 4421, east of U.S. 287 in Wise County.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration were called to investigate. The Cessna was taking off from Rhome Meadows Airport when it crashed.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3