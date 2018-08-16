Officers from the Traffic Unit were investigating a fatal wreck in northwest Fort Worth Thursday
Motorcyclist speeding over 100 mph dies after wreck on Jacksboro Highway, police say

FORT WORTH

Police were investigating the cause of a fatal motorcycle wreck at Jacksboro Highway and Skyline Drive on Thursday afternoon.

The wreck occurred about 3:15 p.m.

A motorcycle was reported to have been traveling at more than 100 mph when it struck a black Lincoln that was making a turn, according to police.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and the occupant of the passenger vehicle was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital by ambulance.

Officers with the Traffic Investigative Unit were called to the scene, police said.

