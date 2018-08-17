Vietnam war POWs 45th reunion at Circle T Ranch

These Vietnam POWs were honored at their annual reunion. And it was a sight to behold.

By Gordon Dickson

gdickson@star-telegram.com

August 17, 2018 10:12 PM

Circle T Ranch has rolled out the red carpet for a group of Vietnam prisoners of war gathering in North Texas for their annual reunion.

The 2,500-acre ranch, which is in the Westlake area and is owned by Hillwood, staged a huge event for the dozens of veterans Friday evening. Festivities included a private air show featuring a B-52, A-1 Skyraider, a A-37 Dragonfly, an A-4, a T-38 and a flag jump.

The veterans are members of a group called NAM-POW, which was formed to help repatriate 801 former prisoners of war returning from Southeast Asia.

Attendees include entrepreneur and former presidential candidate H. Ross Perot, Hillwood chairman Ross Perot, Jr., Congressman Sam Johnson, Major General James “Jim” Jackson (Ret.), General T. Michael “Buzz” Moseley, and representatives from NAM-POWs, Inc.

Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796; @gdickson

