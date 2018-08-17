These Vietnam POWs were honored at their annual reunion. And it was a sight to behold.

Circle T Ranch has rolled out the red carpet for a group of Vietnam prisoners of war gathering in North Texas for their annual reunion.

The 2,500-acre ranch, which is in the Westlake area and is owned by Hillwood, staged a huge event for the dozens of veterans Friday evening. Festivities included a private air show featuring a B-52, A-1 Skyraider, a A-37 Dragonfly, an A-4, a T-38 and a flag jump.

The veterans are members of a group called NAM-POW, which was formed to help repatriate 801 former prisoners of war returning from Southeast Asia.

Attendees include entrepreneur and former presidential candidate H. Ross Perot, Hillwood chairman Ross Perot, Jr., Congressman Sam Johnson, Major General James “Jim” Jackson (Ret.), General T. Michael “Buzz” Moseley, and representatives from NAM-POWs, Inc.





