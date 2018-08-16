Wig-wearing suspect in store robbery identified

The second suspect in an unusual robbery of a Family Dollar store in East Fort Worth last month has been identified by Fort Worth police.

On Thursday, detectives issued a warrant for Dominic Dontae Sanders of Monroe, Louisiana, the second suspect in the July 29 robbery, Fort Worth police said in a news release.

Sanders has a criminal history in Louisiana and Texas, police said.

The robbery occurred at the Family Dollar store at 7341 John T White Road around 11:30 p.m. Police reported that Cedric Lamont Sanders, of Fort Worth, disguised himself as a nurse, covering his head in a large wig and wearing makeup and eye shadow.

Police said Cedric Sanders even wore a bra stuffed with socks and T-shirts. Dominic Sanders is believed to be the second suspect dressed in womens’ scrubs, police reported.

Two store employees, a 19-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, were tied up by the robbery duo.

Cedric Sanders was apprehended shortly after the robbery. Dominic Sanders’ whereabouts are unknown, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 817-469-8477 or the Robbery Unit Detectives at 817-392-4469.

