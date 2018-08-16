Reading, writing, rapping: Teachers and students get their back-to-school groove on

OK, weary moms and dads, you can tap your feet while making sure backpacks are filled with school supplies, clothes closets have enough collared shirts and lunch bags are ready.
That’s because North Texas educators don’t just teach reading, writing and math — they sing, rap and dance too.
Earlier this month, educators at Burleson schools were dancing in the halls in a musical parody of Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” Now, Fort Worth educators and students are rapping, singing and dancing about academic achievement.
As previously reported by the Star-Telegram, back-to-school videos are a thing in the DFW area. Often, for the sake of school spirit, Texas principals and teachers showcase their singing, dancing and acting chops with videos that welcome a new school year.
It’s a trend that continues this year. The Fort Worth school district circulated a dramatic video reminding teachers that an annual convocation will usher in the new school year.
This week, math teacher Thomas Mayfield rolled out his latest back-to-school video, “School Everywhere 3.”
Mayfield spent many summer days producing the a Spanish-English rap video that features teachers, administrators and students singing about a love of learning.
Mayfield’s video is an arrangement of American rapper Cardi B.’s song, “I Like It.” It’s G-rated and it even touches on recent academic successes at the district’s five leadership academies, which were also touted by Superintendent Kent Scribner as the state rolled out this year’s new A-F ratings this week.
All five campuses, which have experienced academic struggles, were rated “met standard” with scores ranging from 86 to 78. Thus, they were ranked with “Bs” or “Cs.”
Scribner said two of these campuses, Maude Logan and John T. White, no longer face closure.
“Our work has just begun,” Scribner said in a news release this week. “Our efforts during the recently concluded school year prove that our children are not problems. They are assets in which to invest.”
Scribner took part in a video touting leadership and student success for this back-to-school season.
Fort Worth Leadership Academies
Como Elementary: 84 (B)
Maude Logan Elementary: 85 (B)
John T. White: 85 (B)
Mitchell Boulevard Elementary: 78 (C)
Forest Oak Middle School: 86 (B)
Source: Fort Worth school district
