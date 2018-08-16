They were sometimes roommates. Now, one is accused of killing the other

A 36-year-old Fort Worth man was in custody Thursday, accused of assaulting and killing his former roommate at a group home in July.

Noah James Moffitt was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge in the July 6 death of 47-year-old Joseph Kilcrease.

Police did not release any details on a motive in the slaying.

Kilcrease was pronounced dead at 9:06 a.m. on July 6 in his bedroom at the group home in the 3300 block of Avenue G, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website. Officials with the medical examiner’s office said Kilcrease died from neck and chest injuries and his death was ruled a homicide.

Moffitt and Kilcrease lived in the same group home, and they were sometimes roommates, police said.

Group home officials could not be reached Thursday for comment.

“I wouldn’t call it a fight,” Officer Jimmy Pollozani said Thursday in an email. “I would call it an assault that caused the victim to die.”

Before the July 6 attack, Moffitt had no violent criminal history, according to Tarrant County criminal court records. Since 2017, Moffitt had been arrested twice for theft and once for criminal trespassing.