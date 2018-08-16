This heavyset man was in a 2017 child porn video. Do you recognize him?

FBI officials have asked for the public’s help in identifying a heavyset man dubbed John Doe 40 who is in a child porn video.

Agents believe the man may have information to help them identify a child in a sexual exploitation investigation.

On Wednesday, the FBI released a photo of the man and an artist sketch of John Doe 40 in the hope that someone in the United States will recognize him.

Agents said the video that John Doe 40 is in was produced before October 2017.

The man is described as white, between the ages of 30 and 40 years old , heavyset with dark colored hair. John Doe 40 speaks English in the video.

There’s no indication where the video was made.

Anyone with information should contact a crimes against children investigator at any local FBI office. The Dallas FBI number is 972-559-5000.