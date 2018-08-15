Everman police seeking suspect in fatal shooting of Fort Worth victim

Police are asking for the public to help them locate a suspect in connection with the death of a recent Everman Academy High School graduate who died last week after he was shot at a basketball game in a popular park.

On Aug. 1, a fight erupted at a basketball game at the park, and someone pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

Kelvin Hayes, 19, of Fort Worth died at John Peter Smith Hospital after he suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Hayes graduated from Everman Academy in January, according to Everman school district records.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Investigators are looking for Jhamal Farris, 26, of Fort Worth, in connection with the shooting, according to a news release from the Everman Police Department.

Police estimate that as many as 60 people were present at Clyde Pittman Park in the 400 block of N. Race Street when the shooting occurred.

Farris is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 220 pounds, the release said. Farris’ last known address was in Fort Worth, according to police.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Everman police officers at 817-293-2923, the release said.

This story includes information from Star-Telegram archives.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3