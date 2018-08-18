A tradition keeps growing in Fort Worth with Back to School Fiesta

When Fort Worth resident Olga Naranjo and her family first hosted “El Mochilón” at Trail Drivers Park in 2011, they printed 500 flyers for the event but only expected to serve 50 children who needed backpacks and school supplies for the upcoming school year.

Then 538 children showed up.

Now in its eighth year, “El Mochilón” — also known as the Back to School Fiesta — is hosted by the organization that Naranjo and her family founded, Hispano Exito, which means “Hispanic Success.”

“The name was chosen to change the stereotype of Hispanics which are generally finger pointed as public charge, uneducated and a burden to society,” Naranjo said. “We represent the contrary. We are educated, entrepreneurs, business owners, philanthropists that embrace immersing our children, family and friends into the world of giving.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Naranjo said that this year, six sponsors will cover the cost of the event to provide students and their families with backpacks and school supplies. It’s run by volunteers and entertainment is provided, free of charge. What’s most special to her, she said, is that they invite community members of all ethnic and economic backgrounds, from both the inner city and suburbs, to join.

“It’s interesting to see not only children in need blessed with backpacks and school essentials,” Naranjo said. “But, also those that have such great economic wealth but lack immersion in culture, diversity, and plain simple fun. It’s definitely a win-win for all.”