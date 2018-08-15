Police K-9 chases down, bites assault suspect near Fort Worth convenience store

A police K-9 chased down an assault suspect early Wednesday in a wooded area in northwest Fort Worth, police said.

The canine bit the suspect during the arrest, but no other injuries were reported. The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

The name of the suspect had not been released.

Police searched Wednesday for two other suspects





Initially, police responded to a robbery call shortly after 3:30 a.m. at the QuikTrip, 4577 Marine Creek Parkway.

Witnesses told police three men were robbing the clerk and one suspect had pistol-whipped the employee.

But police determined the store had not been robbed and the clerk was not injured.

Police learned that three men were involved in an altercation with a victim outside of the store. The argument continued inside of the store with the men, police said.

Video surveillance showed one suspect displayed a handgun during the argument and police later found live shell casings on the floor inside of the store.

The suspects fled the store as police arrived.

But as police were inside of the store taking statements, one of the suspects returned to the store, but he fled to a nearby wooded area when he saw the officers. That suspect was identified as the man who brandished a handgun.

Police and a K-9 unit surrounded the wooded area and they located the suspect hiding under a tree with the assistance of a police helicopter.

“He was given orders to surrender when the male started running a second time,” police Capt. Todd Wadlington said in a Wednesday email. “The police K-9 was deployed.”