Fort Worth police are asking for help to identify this suspect who is accused of charging $7,000 worth of items at a local store using several stolen credit cards.
Fort Worth

She charged $7,000 worth of items at Target with stolen cards. Have you seen her?

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

August 14, 2018 10:34 AM

FORT WORTH

Police asked for help Tuesday in identifying a woman who used credit cards stolen from vehicles at a country club to charge $7,000 worth of items at a local store.

Detectives released surveillance photos of the suspect described as a white or Hispanic female between 30 and 40 years old.

On July 13, someone broke into several vehicles parked at the Ridglea Country Club, 3901 Ridglea Country Club Drive, and took wallets and purses, police said.

The thief then went to a local Target and charged items using several stolen credit cards from different victims.

Anyone with information should call police at 817-392-4728.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr

