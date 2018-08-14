3-year-old child, 1 other cut by shattered glass in road rage shooting, police say

A road rage shooting on a street in southeast Fort Worth injured a 3-year-old child and another person Monday night when they were cut by shattered glass, police said.

Sources close to the investigation said the child and the other victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the gunfire. Police didn’t say whether the second victim was an adult or child, male or female, driver or passenger.

The initial call to police at 8:47 p.m. Monday was that a 3-year-old was shot in the leg in the 2300 block of Chelsea Drive.

When officers arrived they learned that the child had not been shot, but had cuts from glass fragments while sitting in the vehicle that was targeted, according to Fort Worth police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani.





The victims had been traveling on East Seminary near a park when another vehicle pulled up nearby. A gunman in that vehicle opened fire.

“The suspect or suspects shot at the vehicle,” Pollozani said in an email. “The individuals were hit with glass fragments.”

The victims drove to the 4500 block of Campus Drive where they called 911.

Medstar was dispatched to the scene where they treated the 3-year-old and second victim, officials said.

Pollozani said no suspects are in custody as of Tuesday morning.

An investigation into the shooting indicated it was a road rage incident, but police did not release any details on what prompted it.