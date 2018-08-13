Tornadoes, flash flooding possible in DFW, National Weather Service says

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for much of North Texas and the National Weather Service in Fort Worth says there is a low threat of tornadoes in the area through the evening hours Monday.





The hazardous weather outlook stretches from Abilene to Athens and Cameron to Wichita Falls.

Meteorologist Bianca Villanueva says there have been some reports of rotation with Monday afternoon’s storm front, but nothing has been confirmed. Some rotation was spotted west of Sanger and north of Krum.

Any storms that develop Monday afternoon may produce heavy rainfall and localized instances of flash flooding, mainly along and west of Interstate 35, forecasters say.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

A brief tornado along with damaging winds is possible mainly north and west of Lampasas to Corsicana to the Bonham line.

The threat for heavy rain will continue Tuesday, especially north of Highway 380. Flooding will be the primary threat then.

Since the weekend, North Richland Hills has received five inches of rain and Arlington has received three, Villanueva said.

Radar is showing rotation 4 miles South of Sanger.#txwx pic.twitter.com/mwFihNpn5C — Denton County (@DentonScanner) August 13, 2018

KFWS - Super-Res Velocity Tilt 1 1:23 PM CDT #txwx Weak rotation near Poolville south of Bridgeport. Second rotation locally this hour. Heads up! pic.twitter.com/VwWlBrf7D9 — Brad Barton (@BradBartonDFW) August 13, 2018