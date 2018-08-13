Since the weekend, North Richland Hills has received five inches of rain and Arlington has received three.
Since the weekend, North Richland Hills has received five inches of rain and Arlington has received three. National Weather Service Fort Worth Courtesy photo
Since the weekend, North Richland Hills has received five inches of rain and Arlington has received three. National Weather Service Fort Worth Courtesy photo

Fort Worth

Tornadoes, flash flooding possible in DFW, National Weather Service says

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@star-telegram.com

August 13, 2018 02:11 PM

FORT WORTH

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for much of North Texas and the National Weather Service in Fort Worth says there is a low threat of tornadoes in the area through the evening hours Monday.

The hazardous weather outlook stretches from Abilene to Athens and Cameron to Wichita Falls.

Meteorologist Bianca Villanueva says there have been some reports of rotation with Monday afternoon’s storm front, but nothing has been confirmed. Some rotation was spotted west of Sanger and north of Krum.

Any storms that develop Monday afternoon may produce heavy rainfall and localized instances of flash flooding, mainly along and west of Interstate 35, forecasters say.

A brief tornado along with damaging winds is possible mainly north and west of Lampasas to Corsicana to the Bonham line.

The threat for heavy rain will continue Tuesday, especially north of Highway 380. Flooding will be the primary threat then.

Since the weekend, North Richland Hills has received five inches of rain and Arlington has received three, Villanueva said.

Nichole Manna, 817-390-7684, @NicholeManna

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

Enjoy the short lived break from the heat with even a little scattered rain. It's a pretty good way to end the month of July in Texas.

By

  Comments  