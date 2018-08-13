Freak accident leaves trucker dead after his 18-wheeler backed up and crushed him

A freak accident has left a Carrollton truck driver dead after his 18-wheeler backed up and pinned him against another 18-wheeler.

Joel Wiley, 55, died Sunday afternoon at John Peter Smith Hospital from injuries he suffered last week in the accident, according to police and the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Monday. A ruling on his death is pending the results of an autopsy.

Traffic detectives are investigating.

The accident call came into police shortly before 11:30 a.m. Aug. 6 at 2400 Cold Springs Road.

An investigation revealed that Wiley had gotten out of his 18-wheeler to inspect it.

While Wiley was at the back of his 18-wheeler, it moved backwards, trapping him between it and another 18-wheeler.

Witnesses told police it appeared that Wiley’s 18-wheeler did not have its parking brake on.