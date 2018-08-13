Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Fort Worth street

A pedestrian was killed early Monday when he was struck on a city street by a hit-and-run driver, police said.
The name of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, had not been released pending notification of relatives.
Police continued their search Monday for the motorist who was driving a black Jeep or minivan.
Patrol officers responded to the major accident shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of E. Berry St.
Officers reported that a man was driving his vehicle on E. Berry Street when he ran over the victim in the street. He then drove away from the scene.
