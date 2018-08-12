One person shot, two other drive-by shooting calls reported in southeast Fort Worth

A victim was found shot in East Fort Worth on Sunday night, and several reports of shots fired were called in to police shortly afterward, Fort Worth police reported.

At 10:01 p.m., an individual called police and reported that an unknown person had been shot at the intersection of East Rosedale Street and Stalcup Road, police said.

Medstar was dispatched to the location shortly after, and sources close to the investigation said that one person was transported from the area to John Peter Smith Hospital.

The victim was reported to be in critical condition.

Minutes later, at 10:09 p.m., another call of shots fired was reported in the 5400 block of East Berry Street, which is less than two miles south of where the first shooting was reported.

Two separate individuals called police and stated that they heard between 20 and 25 gunshots near East Berry Street. They told police that several individuals were riding up and down the street firing guns, police said.





At 10:17 p.m., a woman called police and reported that five minutes earlier, she thought she heard gunshots and shortly afterward, found damage in her home. The woman found that a gunshot had went through a wall in her home, police reported.

Police had not stated as of Sunday night whether any of the shots-fired calls were related to the initial shooting at the intersection of East Rosedale Street and Stalcup Road. Police had not released any details on the shooting as of Sunday night.