Man shot in Fort Worth calls the police himself, authorities say

A man was shot in South Fort Worth on Sunday night then called authorities for help, Fort Worth police reported.
At 8:43 p.m. an adult male called police and reported he was shot at the intersection of E. Robert Street and South Freeway, police reported.
Medstar was dispatched to the location shortly after.
Sources close to the investigation said that an adult male from the location was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital and was listed in critical condition.
Police have not released any additional details on the incident at this time.
Prescotte Stokes III: 817-390-7028, @PrescotteStokes
