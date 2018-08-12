Fort Worth

August 12, 2018 9:30 PM

Have you seen this missing 10-year-old boy in Fort Worth?

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth

A 10-year-old boy was reported missing from South Fort Worth on Sunday night, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Evan Banda was last seen leaving his home at 8800 Elk Creek Lane at 7 p.m., according to Fort Worth police.

Banda who weighs 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes was last seen wearing a white jacket with a maroon stripe and green pants.

Anyone with information on Banda’s whereabouts should contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.

Missing in 2017: Have you seen these children?

These are the missing children from the Fort Worth area, as listed on the website for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This video starts with the children reported missing in 2017, followed by all of the currently missing or

Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

Prescotte Stokes III: 817-390-7028, @PrescotteStokes

Related content

Fort Worth

Comments

Videos

View more video

Fort Worth