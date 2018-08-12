Have you seen this missing 10-year-old boy in Fort Worth?

A 10-year-old boy was reported missing from South Fort Worth on Sunday night, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
Evan Banda was last seen leaving his home at 8800 Elk Creek Lane at 7 p.m., according to Fort Worth police.
Banda who weighs 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes was last seen wearing a white jacket with a maroon stripe and green pants.
Anyone with information on Banda’s whereabouts should contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.
Prescotte Stokes III: 817-390-7028, @PrescotteStokes
