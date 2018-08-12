Let’s be honest: We needed the rain, Dallas-Fort Worth. But will it stay wet?

Clouds, wet skies and roads have blanketed the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex for the past several days and to be completely honest, we needed it after being scorched with record- and thermometer-breaking temperatures in July.

“It’s been a little bit out of the ordinary to have the rain stick around with us for almost a week in August,” said Matt Stalley, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. “We usually get a couple breaks from the heat each summer but not normally this long.”

The rain managed to keep Sunday’s highs comfortable, but heavy rainfall seemed likely to move in just as the clock strikes midnight with the rain sticking with us for the Monday morning commute.

Highs on Monday will top out in the mid 80s with a bit more humidity and our rain chances throughout the day remain fairly high at 70 percent.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“Some scattered storms will be with us in the morning during our commute,” said Stalley. “Also it will feel a little muggy with humidity in the 60 percent range where it’s been a lot lately.”

Monday night rain chances decrease to 60 percent, but showers and thunderstorms are likely with lows in the lower 70s and south winds blowing at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will begin with clouds and a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

“Another large area of rain will be with us Tuesday morning keeping with our current wet weather trend,” said Stalley.

But, things rapidly change as we head into the afternoon with the sun — that’s right the sun — returning and highs topping out around 90 degrees.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, 40 percent, in the afternoon once the winds out of the south begin to increase to 10 to 15 mph. The evening will start mostly cloudy and then become partly cloudy. Lows on Tuesday night will be in the mid 70s and those south winds will remain strong.

By Wednesday we’ll be back to our much more familiar — and hot — weather pattern in North Texas with partly sunny skies in the morning and then mostly sunny skies pushing highs into the mid 90s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s.

“The rain will stay to our north and east by mid-week and we’ll get back to our typical August weather pattern,” said Stalley. “However the humidity will decrease and stay in the 35 to 40 percent range as it heats back up.”

Thursday will be sunny with highs topping out in the mid 90s and partly cloudy skies will bring temperatures down into the upper 70s into the evening and overnight.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday have identical forecasts with the skies mostly sunny and highs in the mid 90s. Each evening will have partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 70s.

But, don’t get too comfortable with the dry weather. There could be more rain moving back into the area the following week, according to Stalley.

“We may not be done with the rain. By late next week a weak front may move through the area and bring some more rain in the bottom half of the week into the weekend,” said Stalley. “But it’s pretty far out so that could possibly change.”