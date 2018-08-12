Robber shot man in back as victim tried to run away during overnight holdup, police say

A man was in critical condition Sunday after police say he was shot in the back when he tried to run away from robbery suspects.

Police continued their search Sunday for the suspects.

The victim suffered the gunshot wound to the back and the bullet is believed lodged in the neck area, police said. The man whose name had not been released was at a local hospital.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 4600 block of May St.

Witnesses told patrol officers and gang unit investigators a group of men were at a residence having a cookout and playing cards when two armed suspects approached them and demanded their valuables.

One of the men at the cookout attempted to run away, but a suspect opened fire on him, police said.

Seconds after the shooting, the suspects fled to a nearby vehicle which then drove away from the scene.

Robbery detectives are investigating the case.