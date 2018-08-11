Police still searching for suspect in Friday’s south Fort Worth shooting

Police continue to search for a suspect in a shooting that occurred in south Fort Worth on Friday.

Police were called to the 900 block of East Berry Street about 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they saw a man who was wounded in the back of his leg, according to authorities.

The wounded man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital and was treated and released before 7 a.m. Saturday, police said. Police said they know the identity of the suspect, but are not identifying the victim or the suspect publicly.

Police say that two men had gotten into a fight and one of the men pulled a gun and fired. Others witnessed the shooting, but it is not known whether anyone else was involved, according to police.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The wounded man walked away from the scene before he was located by arriving officers, police said.

Police set up a perimeter around most of the parking lot at a strip shopping center where the shooting occurred.

A clerk in one of the stores at the strip center said he heard a loud bang and a few minutes later police started to arrive.









