Police investigating shooting in east Fort Worth

Police were investigating a shooting call in south Fort Worth on Friday.
Police were called to a location near East Berry Street and Evans Avenue about 8:30 p.m. to respond to a shooting. The police call log reported that one man had been shot.
The condition of the man was unknown, police said. He was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital.
Emergency medical personnel were notified and police officers were asked to set a perimeter around the scene, according to scanner traffic.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
