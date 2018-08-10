The man she killed was elderly, disabled and expecting a delivery from Meals on Wheels

Henry Sawyer, 89 and disabled, stayed alive long enough to tell police what happened on the day he suffered the injuries that killed him.

He was expecting a delivery from Meals on Wheels and opened the door for Kristin Minor, now 35, on Aug. 28, 2015. She pounced on him, he told police, stealing cash and groceries before she fled.

Minor was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of murder, court documents showed.

“Kristin Minor pled guilty to murder and received a sentence of 30 years in prison,” said Tim Rodgers, prosecutor. “The facts of this case, the relationship between the parties and the wishes of the family were each considered in this decision.”

Sawyer left behind three children (not including one child who preceded him in death), six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He lived alone at La Hacienda Apartments in the 4700 block of Norma Street but was visited almost daily by his oldest daughter. He liked to talk to people, one family member said.

“I guess you could say he was a ladies’ man,” said Ruthie Michel, Sawyer’s youngest daughter. “He talked to a lot of the women around there. ... Some of them tried to take advantage of him. My dad was just too trusting about that.”

An arrest warrant affidavit written by robbery Detective J.W. Galloway said Sawyer told him that after he opened the door he was struck in the chest by an unknown woman who pushed her way inside.

Sawyer tried to call 911 but the suspect pulled the phone line out of the wall, the affidavit said.

Meals on Wheels volunteer Irene Kofi found Sawyer bleeding and disoriented shortly after the beating and called 911.





On Sept. 2, Sawyer passed away, surrounded by family members and some of his great-grandchildren.

This story includes information from Star-Telegram archives.