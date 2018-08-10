Fort Worth police say a victim in a Thursday night home invasion was able to get one of the suspects’ guns and fire it at the suspects.
Fort Worth police say a victim in a Thursday night home invasion was able to get one of the suspects’ guns and fire it at the suspects. McClatchy Company Courtesy
Fort Worth police say a victim in a Thursday night home invasion was able to get one of the suspects’ guns and fire it at the suspects. McClatchy Company Courtesy

Fort Worth

During home invasion, victim got gang member’s gun and started shooting, police say

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

August 10, 2018 08:15 AM

FORT WORTH

In a home invasion Thursday night in Fort Worth, two known gang members stole jewelry from five victims before one of the victims got one of the suspect’s guns and started shooting, police say.

The robbery and shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. in a house in the 1000 block of Barclay Avenue, less than a half-mile from Fort Worth Carter-Riverside High School.

Five victims in the house told police that the gunmen demanded money and weapons and stole jewelry from them.

“Prior to the actors being able to flee, one of the victims was able to get one of his guns,” police spokesman Buddy Calzada said.

The victim fired several times at the suspects and told police that he hit one of them, but police were unable to find evidence to support that claim, Calzada said.

The suspects, described in the call to police as two Hispanic males, are known by police to be gang members and are still at large, Calzada said.

None of the victims, who Calzada said are also believed by police to be gang affiliated, were injured in the incident, police said.

Police did not identify the victims or suspects.

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

Keene ISD trains carefully selected faculty and staff members to carry firearms and act as guardians to intervene in case an active shooter tries to harm students at school.

By

A 15-year-old boy shot and killed early Wednesday morning in east Fort Worth was an aspiring rapper who brought energy and spirit to everyone he met, relatives said. King Thomas III performed as KT Da 3rd and had songs on SoundCloud.

By

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Shelley Kofler talks with Odie Hitt of the Texas Rifle Association about gun access and school safety measures during the June 2018 Texas GOP Convention

By

  Comments  