During home invasion, victim got gang member’s gun and started shooting, police say

In a home invasion Thursday night in Fort Worth, two known gang members stole jewelry from five victims before one of the victims got one of the suspect’s guns and started shooting, police say.
The robbery and shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. in a house in the 1000 block of Barclay Avenue, less than a half-mile from Fort Worth Carter-Riverside High School.
Five victims in the house told police that the gunmen demanded money and weapons and stole jewelry from them.
“Prior to the actors being able to flee, one of the victims was able to get one of his guns,” police spokesman Buddy Calzada said.
The victim fired several times at the suspects and told police that he hit one of them, but police were unable to find evidence to support that claim, Calzada said.
The suspects, described in the call to police as two Hispanic males, are known by police to be gang members and are still at large, Calzada said.
None of the victims, who Calzada said are also believed by police to be gang affiliated, were injured in the incident, police said.
Police did not identify the victims or suspects.
Comments