8 people displaced, animals rescued after house fire in Fort Worth

Eight people were displaced after a fire in the 2900 block of Avenue B on Thursday afternoon.

The fire — which was reported at 4:25 p.m. — was declared under control within 10 minutes of firefighters arriving, Public Information Officer Mike Drivdahl said.

MedStar was called to check on one person, but it wasn’t immediately known if that person was taken to a hospital.

Two dogs were rescued from the house and were reported to be OK at around 5:30 p.m.

When crews first arrived, they noted heavy smoke and fire coming from the house.